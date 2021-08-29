Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 August 2021 at 06:30 PM EDT.
As expected Linus Torvalds promoted Linux 5.14 to stable in providing the latest features, hardware support, and other improvements ahead of the autumn 2021 Linux distribution releases.

See the Linux 5.14 feature list for a comprehensive list of the changes in this new kernel version. Some of the Linux 5.14 highlights include core scheduling support, secret memory areas support with MEMFD_SECRET, continued enablement around Intel Alder Lake, Yellow Carp and Beige Goby AMD graphics support, AMD SmartShift laptop support, Raspberry Pi 400 support, and more. Linux 5.14 has the usual mix of new hardware support, improving existing features, and adding in other new kernel innovations.

This Linux 5.14 kernel release comes just days after the 30th anniversary of Torvalds announcing the Linux kernel. Linus Torvalds wrote in today's Linux 5.14 announcement, "So I realize you must all still be busy with all the galas and fancy balls and all the other 30th anniversary events, but at some point you must be getting tired of the constant glitz, the fireworks, and the champagne. That ball gown or tailcoat isn't the most comfortable thing, either. The celebrations will go on for a few more weeks yet, but you all may just need a breather from them. And when that happens, I have just the thing for you - a new kernel release to test and enjoy. Because 5.14 is out there, just waiting for you to kick the tires and remind yourself what all the festivities are about."

Now it's on to the Linux 5.15 merge window with a lot of exciting changes planned.
