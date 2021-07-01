Linux 5.14 Lands Changes For On-Package HBM Xeons, More Intel CPUs With In-Band ECC
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 July 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.14 RAS (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability) and EDAC (Error Detection And Correction) changes have landed with several improvements this time around on the Intel side.

RAS/EDAC changes this time around include the support for on-package high bandwidth memory (HBM) for Xeon Sapphire Rapids as previously covered on Phoronix and officially confirmed earlier this week by Intel that various Sapphire Rapids SKUs will indeed have HBM. The Xeon HBM bits here are around the EDAC support for memory error checking/reporting.

This pull request also includes adding Ice Lake Neural Network Processor for Deep Learning Inference (ICL-NNPI) support to the igen6_edac driver. Additionally, Tiger Lake and Alder Lake are added as well for supporting cases where the CPUs support in-band ECC. These SoCs including Alder Lake all have the same in-band ECC (IBECC) capabilities as the Elkhart Lake SoC but with the exception TGL / ADL now has two memory controllers rather than one.

Also on the Intel front is a fix for Xeon Ice Lake and Sapphire Rapids for reporting "near" and "far" devices for errors in 2LM configurations. There is also a fix to not attempt to load the Intel EDAC drivers when running as a virtualized guest.

The only AMD RAS/EDAC change this cycle worth noting is officially marking AMD's Yazen Ghannam as the maintainer for their EDAC drivers. Yazen has been working on the AMD RAS/EDAC code for years but just lacked the formality / official recognition of being properly recognized as the upstream driver maintainer.

As mentioned yesterday there are AMD EDAC preparations for AMD heterogeneous servers with Aldebaran multi-die GPUs but that work was published too late that will not land now until Linux 5.15.

The list of RAS/EDAC patches for Linux 5.14 can be found from this PR.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 GPU Driver Updates Come In Heavy With ~300k New Lines Of Code
Laptop Improvements With Linux 5.14 Benefit Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft Surface Devices
GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu Released For The Latest Kernel Deblobbing
Core-Scheduling For Linux 5.14 To Reduce SMT/HT Information Leak Risks, Side Channels
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Linux 5.14 HID Input Driver To Handle Programmable Buttons
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements