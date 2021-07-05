Linux 5.14's Perf Tooling Makes Preparations For Intel Alder Lake
The Linux kernel's tooling around the perf subsystem is the latest area seeing a lot of work for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processors with a mix of high performance and low power processor cores.

The perf tooling updates for this new kernel cycle bring various hybrid processor handling improvements in working towards Intel's Alder Lake processors. This includes new perf.data file header additions around hybrid topology as well as supporting PMU prefixes for hybrid CPUs, among other changes for Alder Lake and future Intel hybrid processors.

Also on the Intel front with the perf tooling is now having Intel PT support for tracing KVM guests. Intel Processor Tracing support for KVM guests should help a lot in debugging. Also on the KVM front with this pull request is support for KVM MSRs with the perf kvm stat command.

More information on the perf tools changes for Linux 5.14 via this pull request.
