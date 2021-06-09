Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14.
For the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle by way of DRM-Next they have already queued Alder Lake P bring-up along with XeLPD display enablement, a reworked user-space API for Intel discrete graphics needs, more Alder Lake M work, and other discrete graphics changes along with many assorted fixes and other low-level enhancements.
For today's final pull of new material to DRM-Next for Linux 5.14 there is more Alder Lake P enablement patches for getting that support in better shape, DMC improvements, various display fixes/improvements, converting more code to their new graphics hardware block version handling, and a variety of other fixes. Being at the end of the cycle for getting new code to DRM-Next, this pull isn't particularly exciting outside of more Alder Lake bring-up.
More details on these latest Intel kernel graphics driver patches via this pull request.
