Intel Finishes Linux 5.14 Graphics Driver Feature Work With More Alder Lake P Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 June 2021 at 06:20 PM EDT.
Intel's open-source graphics driver engineers have sent in their final feature pull request to DRM-Next of new material they are wanting incorporated into Linux 5.14.

For the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle by way of DRM-Next they have already queued Alder Lake P bring-up along with XeLPD display enablement, a reworked user-space API for Intel discrete graphics needs, more Alder Lake M work, and other discrete graphics changes along with many assorted fixes and other low-level enhancements.

For today's final pull of new material to DRM-Next for Linux 5.14 there is more Alder Lake P enablement patches for getting that support in better shape, DMC improvements, various display fixes/improvements, converting more code to their new graphics hardware block version handling, and a variety of other fixes. Being at the end of the cycle for getting new code to DRM-Next, this pull isn't particularly exciting outside of more Alder Lake bring-up.

More details on these latest Intel kernel graphics driver patches via this pull request.
