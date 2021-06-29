Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 29 June 2021 at 07:17 AM EDT. 7 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Linux 5.14 has cleared out its legacy IDE code from the kernel that means dropping more than forty thousand lines of code.

Linux's legacy IDE driver code has been deprecated since 2019 and planned for removal in 2021. This is about clearing out the legacy IDE code while IDE driver support remains available via the more modern libata-based code in the kernel. This legacy code is what was commonly associated with the older /dev/hdX devices. Most systems and Linux users have likely not used this legacy code in more than one decade.

Earlier this year was talk of going ahead with the legacy IDE removal The final obstacle was recently resolved with moving old Motorola 68000 system support to libata and off that legacy IDE code. Thus the legacy IDE code removal was cleared to proceed without sacrificing (old) hardware support.


On Monday the removal happened with the nuking of drivers/ide. The old code is removed and it also now allows for future cleaning in the kernel's block subsystem for code that was only there because of the old IDE code.

This removal led to lightening the kernel by more than 41,000 lines of code.
7 Comments
Related News
Btrfs With Linux 5.14 Has More Performance Tuning, Other Improvements
Experimental Reiser5 File-System Patch Updated For Linux 5.12
New Linux Patch To Allow Booting From Arbitrary Non-Block Device File-Systems
Fedora Cloud 35 Approved To Use Btrfs By Default
XFS To Enjoy Big Scalability Boost With Linux 5.14
F2FS Picking Up "compress_cache" Feature With Linux 5.14
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine