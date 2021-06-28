The KVM changes were submitted early ahead of the now-open Linux 5.14 merge window.
KVM highlights for Linux 5.14 include:
- ARM MTE support for guests as the Memory Tagging Extension for increasing memory safety.
- Support the vGIC on "dumb systems" like the Apple M1. The actual kernel patch went on to explain, "The CPUs in the Apple M1 SoC partially implement a virtual GICv3 CPU interface, although one that is incapable of HW deactivation of interrupts, nor masking the maintenance interrupt."
- Support for Hyper-V fast hypercalls using XMM registers.
- Support for Hyper-V TLB flush hypercalls and enlightened MSR bitmaps on AMD processors.
- TLB flushing clean-ups for KVM x86/x86_64.
- KVM also now allows user-space to handle emulation errors / unknown instructions.
- Optimizations to avoid shattering huge pages at the beginning of live migrations.
More details via the KVM pull request.
Add A Comment