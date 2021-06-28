KVM With Linux 5.14 Brings ARM MTE, Hyper-V Optimizations
The KVM changes were submitted early ahead of the now-open Linux 5.14 merge window.

KVM highlights for Linux 5.14 include:

- ARM MTE support for guests as the Memory Tagging Extension for increasing memory safety.

- Support the vGIC on "dumb systems" like the Apple M1. The actual kernel patch went on to explain, "The CPUs in the Apple M1 SoC partially implement a virtual GICv3 CPU interface, although one that is incapable of HW deactivation of interrupts, nor masking the maintenance interrupt."

- Support for Hyper-V fast hypercalls using XMM registers.

- Support for Hyper-V TLB flush hypercalls and enlightened MSR bitmaps on AMD processors.

- TLB flushing clean-ups for KVM x86/x86_64.

- KVM also now allows user-space to handle emulation errors / unknown instructions.

- Optimizations to avoid shattering huge pages at the beginning of live migrations.

More details via the KVM pull request.
