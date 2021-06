The KVM changes were submitted early ahead of the now-open Linux 5.14 merge window.KVM highlights for Linux 5.14 include:- ARM MTE support for guests as the Memory Tagging Extension for increasing memory safety.- Support the vGIC on "dumb systems" like the Apple M1. The actual kernel patch went on to explain, "The CPUs in the Apple M1 SoC partially implement a virtual GICv3 CPU interface, although one that is incapable of HW deactivation of interrupts, nor masking the maintenance interrupt." Support for Hyper-V fast hypercalls using XMM registers.- Support for Hyper-V TLB flush hypercalls and enlightened MSR bitmaps on AMD processors.- TLB flushing clean-ups for KVM x86/x86_64.- KVM also now allows user-space to handle emulation errors / unknown instructions.- Optimizations to avoid shattering huge pages at the beginning of live migrations.More details via the KVM pull request