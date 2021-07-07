Linux 5.14 Now Handles The Microsoft Xbox One Select/Share Button On Its Controllers
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 July 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT.
The Linux 5.14 input subsystem updates have landed with new hardware support and other changes.

The Linux 5.14 input updates aren't the most exciting but a few highlights worth mentioning include:

- The "qwiic-joystick" driver has been added for supporting the SparkFun Qwiic. This is a ~10$ USD open-source joystick for DIY electronics projects. This open-source hardware now has an open-source driver in the mainline kernel.


- For years there has been Xbox One Controller support with Linux using the XPad driver. But the "Select" / "Share" button hasn't been properly mapped by the kernel driver. Thanks to a Google engineer, the Select/Share button is now working with proper event mapping thanks to a few new lines of code.

- The Qualcomm PMK8350 is now supported by the PM8941-PWRKEY driver.

The full list of input changes for this next kernel version can be found via the kernel mailing list.
