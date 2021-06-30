Linux 5.14 Ready With Light Sensor + Human Presence Detection For Newer AMD Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 June 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
The HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.14 continue improving consumer device support from newer AMD Ryzen laptops to multi-touch improvements.

As covered recently, AMD posted their first big set of updates to the AMD-SFH Linux driver for "next-gen" support, their first sizable update since the Sensor Fusion Hub driver was mainlined at the end of 2020 for hooking up the sensor functionality on these laptops. That new support amounts to bringing up now previous generation Renoir (Ryzen 4000 series) laptop coverage and recently launched Cezanne (Ryzen 5000) series support.

Along with getting Renoir and Cezanne hardware working with this open-source Sensor Fusion Hub driver, the Ambient Light Sensor and Human Presence Detection sensor functionality is also now working with this driver. The Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) is for dealing with backlight changes for laptops based on the ambient light detected and Human Presence Detection (HPD) is for allowing behavior like turning the screen on/off if detecting someone.

Those AMD-SFH patches are part of the HID subsystem updates on their way to mainline for Linux 5.14.

This HID pull request also adds support for the USB/HID defined "Programmable Buttons" functionality, improvements to the hid-multitouch driver, the Intel Sensor Hub (ISH, Intel's equivalent to AMD SFH) now supports DMA on Elkhart Lake platforms, and a variety of other improvements ranging from enhancing the lg-g15 driver to other minor updates throughout.

The full list of HID subsystem changes for the Linux 5.14 merge window can be found via this pull request.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel P-State Driver Ready To Take On Alder Lake Hybrid Processors
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.14 To Add Driver For A $10 Open-Source Joystick For DIY Electronics Projects
Adreno 660 GPU Support Landing For Linux 5.14
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux