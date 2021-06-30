The HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.14 continue improving consumer device support from newer AMD Ryzen laptops to multi-touch improvements.
As covered recently, AMD posted their first big set of updates to the AMD-SFH Linux driver for "next-gen" support, their first sizable update since the Sensor Fusion Hub driver was mainlined at the end of 2020 for hooking up the sensor functionality on these laptops. That new support amounts to bringing up now previous generation Renoir (Ryzen 4000 series) laptop coverage and recently launched Cezanne (Ryzen 5000) series support.
Along with getting Renoir and Cezanne hardware working with this open-source Sensor Fusion Hub driver, the Ambient Light Sensor and Human Presence Detection sensor functionality is also now working with this driver. The Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) is for dealing with backlight changes for laptops based on the ambient light detected and Human Presence Detection (HPD) is for allowing behavior like turning the screen on/off if detecting someone.
Those AMD-SFH patches are part of the HID subsystem updates on their way to mainline for Linux 5.14.
This HID pull request also adds support for the USB/HID defined "Programmable Buttons" functionality, improvements to the hid-multitouch driver, the Intel Sensor Hub (ISH, Intel's equivalent to AMD SFH) now supports DMA on Elkhart Lake platforms, and a variety of other improvements ranging from enhancing the lg-g15 driver to other minor updates throughout.
The full list of HID subsystem changes for the Linux 5.14 merge window can be found via this pull request.
2 Comments