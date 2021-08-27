Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 27 August 2021 at 09:15 AM EDT. 7 Comments
A number of Phoronix readers have been asking about some fresh file-system comparisons on recent kernels. With not having the time to conduct the usual kernel version vs. file-system comparison, here are some fresh benchmarks looking at the Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS file-system benchmarks on a speedy WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive.

These quick benchmarks are just intended for reference purposes for those wondering how the different file-systems are comparing these days on the latest Linux kernel across the popular Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS mainline choices.

All four mainline file-systems were tested off Linux 5.14 Git and tested in their default/out-of-the-box configuration with the default mount options for each. All tests were conducted with a WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD.


Btrfs with its CoW design tends to perform slower in the database tests than others, but these days when running multiple SQLite tests concurrently it is fairing much better than in the past.





F2FS still shows much promise in some areas.




See more of these Linux 5.14 file-system benchmarks via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
