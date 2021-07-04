Linux 5.14 Improving Its Distributed Lock Manager To Allow Message Re-Transmission
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 4 July 2021
The Linux kernel's Distributed Lock Manager as a general purpose DLM for kernel and user-space applications with cluster computing systems is seeing a useful reliability improvement with Linux 5.14.

The Distributed Lock Manager will now be able to handle message re-transmission so nodes can continue operating when network connections fail and then reconnect. Up to now DLM in this case didn't re-transmit messages and would treat them as lost and would be handled as a node failure.

This message re-transmission work for DLM was led by Red Hat's Alexander Aring. More details on this DLM update for Linux 5.14 via this pull request.
