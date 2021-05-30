Linux 5.13-rc4 Releases As A "Fairly Sizable" Test Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 May 2021 at 06:33 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.13-rc4 is out this US Memorial Day weekend and it has ticked up to being a rather large weekly test release.

We are now mid-way through the Linux 5.13 cycle and 5.13-rc4 has ticked up to being a larger release compared to the prior small release candidates.

Linus Torvalds noted in today's brief 5.13-rc4 announcement, "It's not the biggest rc4 we've ever had, but it's certainly up there, believably competing for the title. That said, exactly because of the calm rc2 and rc3, the size of rc4 doesn't worry me, and I think the 5.13 release looks fairly normal. This bump is just because we had some stable work finally hit my tree. Notably the networking tree, but there's a lot of driver tree fixes too. The fixes are fairly spread out, and mostly small."

Linux 5.13 stable should be out around the end of June or the first week of July depending upon how the next few release candidates play out.

See the Linux 5.13 feature overview to learn more about this next major kernel release.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.13-rc3 Released With The UMN Reverts+Fixes But Otherwise Small
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
New Patches Posted For Linux Runtime Verification
Multigen LRU Patches Updated For Addressing Linux's Expensive Page Reclaimation
The Growing Number Of AI Accelerator Drivers Reignites Linux Kernel Driver Debate
Linux 5.13-rc2 Released With A VGA Text Mode Fix
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability