Linus Torvalds has just released the Linux 5.13 kernel as stable.
Linux 5.13 was just tagged and is ready to go. The kernel is shipping under the new "Opossums on Parade" codename that was put in place last week.
Linux 5.13 brings initial but still early support for the Apple M1 with basic support but not yet accelerated graphics and a lot more to iron out moving ahead. There are also new Linux 5.13 security features like the Landlock LSM, Clang CFI support, and optionally randomizing the kernel stack offset at each system call. There is also AMD fun this cycle around FreeSync HDMI support, initial Aldebaran bring-up, and more. Intel has more work on Alder Lake, a new cooling driver, and more discrete graphics bring-up. There are also other changes for Linux 5.13 around faster IO_uring, a generic USB display driver, and other new hardware enablement.
See the top features of Linux 5.13 or the complete Linux 5.13 feature overview.
Now it's onward to the Linux 5.14 cycle and already many features to look forward to with Linux 5.14.
Update: Linus Torvalds has now posted his 5.13 announcement, "So we had quite the calm week since rc7, and I see no reason to delay 5.13. The shortlog for the week is tiny, with just 88 non-merge commits (and a few of those are just reverts)...Of course, if the last week was small and calm, 5.13 overall is actually fairly large. In fact, it's one of the bigger 5.x releases, with over 16k commits (over 17k if you count merges), from over 2k developers. But it's a "big all over" kind of thing, not something particular that stands out as particularly unusual."
