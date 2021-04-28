Linux 5.13 Lands Support For Randomizing Stack Offsets Per Syscall
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 28 April 2021 at 08:53 AM EDT. 4 Comments
One of the new security features in Linux 5.13 is the ability to randomize kernel stack offsets at each system call. This optional feature is now mainlined.

Randomizing the kernel stack offset per-system-call is intended to make it more challenging for rogue actors to carry out stack-based attacks on the Linux kernel. This has been in the works for over two years and was inspired by PaX's "RANDKSTACK" feature but the actual implementation has taken a different approach. Simply put though this randomizing of the kernel stack at each system call is to fend off exploits relying on kernel stack determinism.

At boot time the functionality can be toggled via the randomize_kstack_offset= parameter with on/off depending upon the desired behavior. x86/x86_64 and ARM64 are the initial architectures supported.

Enabling this randomize_kstack_offset feature is expected to incur around a 1% performance hit for at least some workloads. I'll be running some on/off benchmarks shortly.

More details on this randomizing kernel stack feature per system call can be found via this honored pull request in Linux 5.13.
