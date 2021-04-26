Linux 5.13 Power Management Updates Submitted
26 April 2021
Working on the Linux power management code is a never-ending and increasingly important task. The ACPI and power management updates were sent in today for the Linux 5.13 merge window though this isn't as exciting as some of the recent kernels heavy on CPUFreq and P-State changes.

The Linux 5.13 power management material isn't too exciting for end-users at large but includes:

- Support for frequency invariance with the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq driver.

- The idle states table was added to intel_idle for Ice Lake D and updated for Ice Lake X with the most recent C6 data.

- Intel P-State clean=up of frequency related computations.

- Hygon Family 18h Run-Time Average Power Limiting (RAPL) support was added to the intel_rapl PowerCapping driver, following the same code path as the AMD EPYC support.

With the power management pull are also a variety of fixes and improvements to the smaller CPU frequency / power management drivers as well. At least on the AMD/Intel front, the power management work this time around isn't particularly exciting.

Power management / ACPI maintainer Rafael Wysocki of Intel also sent out the ACPI updates on Monday. This includes updating the ACPICA code against the ACPI 6.4 specification, the new CEDT table for Compute Express Link 2.0 (CXL 2.0), other additions for CXL, support for the PHAT table, and a variety of other low-level additions as outlined via the ACPI pull.
