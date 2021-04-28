The Linux 5.13 development kernel is introducing a new "misc" cgroup controller. The misc cgroup controller is to be used for resources that are controlled by simply counting / limiting the number of resource instances in a scalar manner.
This cgroup controller can be used for purposes like tracking/limiting the number of enclaves on the system based upon hardware constraints, The initial user of this misc cgroup controller is for address space IDs used for virtual machine memory encryption.
As outlined via the pull request, the misc cgroup controller should work well for "niche hardware features with concrete resource limits and simple usage models."
Look for this Miscellaneous controller to be built upon moving forward now that the initial implementation is merged Linux 5.13. This documentation further outlines the new cgroup controller.
Add A Comment