Linux 5.13 Introducing Misc Cgroup Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 April 2021 at 05:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.13 development kernel is introducing a new "misc" cgroup controller. The misc cgroup controller is to be used for resources that are controlled by simply counting / limiting the number of resource instances in a scalar manner.

This cgroup controller can be used for purposes like tracking/limiting the number of enclaves on the system based upon hardware constraints, The initial user of this misc cgroup controller is for address space IDs used for virtual machine memory encryption.

As outlined via the pull request, the misc cgroup controller should work well for "niche hardware features with concrete resource limits and simple usage models."

Look for this Miscellaneous controller to be built upon moving forward now that the initial implementation is merged Linux 5.13. This documentation further outlines the new cgroup controller.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Updated FUTEX2 System Call Patches Posted For Helping Wine/Proton, Other Use-Cases
Char/Misc Brings Binder Freeze, PVPANIC, Habana Labs Improvements To Linux 5.13
EROFS Sends In "Big Pcluster" Support For Linux 5.13, Other Improvements
Linux 5.13 Adding KCPUID For Helping To Bring-Up New x86 CPUs
Linux 5.13 Merge Window Kicks Off With Microsoft Surface Improvements, Gigabyte WMI Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Firefox 89 Beta Released With UI Changes
Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere