Linux 5.13 Tacks On A JPEG Encoder/Decoder Driver For The i.MX8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 May 2021 at 06:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The media subsystem updates were sent out this week for the Linux 5.13 merge window and already merged. A notable driver addition this time around is for NXP i.MX8 users.

A Video 4 Linux 2 (V4L2) driver was added for the i.MX8 JPEG encoder/decoder. This allows accelerated JPEG encode/decode handling with the i.MX8QXP/QM SoCs. This "imx-jpeg" driver was developed at NXP and went through several rounds of reviews in prior months before being declared ready for mainlining. In fact, this i.MX JPEG driver has been going publicly through the mainlining steps all the way back to 2019.

With this pull request the i.MX8 JPEG driver is now mainline. The media subsystem has also seen a number of Qualcomm updates this cycle and other minor improvements throughout the growing area of the kernel.
