The EROFS read-only file-system developed by Huawei is seeing some new feature work with the in-development Linux 5.13 kernel.

The main feature being added to EROFS with Linux 5.13 is "big pcluster" support, which will allow EROFS to compress data into more than one file-system block. Basically, EROFS big pcluster allows for compressing variable-sized input to variable-sized blocks. Performance figures and more technical details on the implementation can be found via this patch series.

In addition to the big pcluster support there is also support for on-disk compression configurations and initially is being used for storing on-disk LZ4 compression configurations. EROFS in Linux 5.13 is also seeing other data compression handling improvements and a variety of fixes and code clean-ups.

More details on these enhanced read-only file-system improvements for Linux 5.13 via this pull request.
