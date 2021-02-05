A new developer feature coming to the Linux 5.12 kernel thanks to a Canonical developer is software audio jack injection support.
This new developer/debugging addition is about allowing Linux to injecting plug-in or plug-out audio jack events to the Linux kernel without physically resorting to disconnecting any audio jacks. It seems like such software jack injection control would have been in place a long time ago but it's not until now with Canonical's Hui Wang having worked through the support and it now pending in the sound subsystem's for-next Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window.
The emphasis with this software jack injection control for the Linux kernel is to be able to easily test ALSA user-space changes. The plug-in / plug-out events are controlled via DebugFS. The kernel needs to be built for sound debugging (SND_DEBUG) and enable the new SND_JACK_INJECTION_DEBUG feature. Hopefully this software-based injection for sound jacks will help in development and testing moving forward.
More details for those interested in this functionality via this patch being staged in the sound code ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window opening later this month.
