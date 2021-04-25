After a week delay, the Linux 5.12 kernel was just released as stable.
Linus Torvalds wrote in the brief 5.12 announcement, "Thanks to everybody who made last week very calm indeed, which just makes me feel much happier about the final 5.12 release."
Linux 5.12 brings Intel Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / Adaptive-Sync), Radeon RX 6000 series overclocking support, mainline support for the Nintendo 64, the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller driver, CXL 2.0 Type-3 memory device support, KFENCE, dynamic preemption capabilities, Clang link-time optimizations, laptop support improvements, and much more.
See our complete Linux 5.12 feature overview for a more exhaustive list of the changes of interest to us.
The Linux 5.13 merge window is now open with many changes expected. Linux 5.13 will be a big kernel release that in turn is likely to see the light of day around the end of June.
