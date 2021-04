After a week delay , the Linux 5.12 kernel was just released as stable.Linus Torvalds wrote in the brief 5.12 announcement , "Thanks to everybody who made last week very calm indeed, which just makes me feel much happier about the final 5.12 release."Linux 5.12 brings Intel Variable Rate Refresh (VRR / Adaptive-Sync), Radeon RX 6000 series overclocking support, mainline support for the Nintendo 64, the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller driver, CXL 2.0 Type-3 memory device support, KFENCE, dynamic preemption capabilities, Clang link-time optimizations, laptop support improvements, and much more.See our complete Linux 5.12 feature overview for a more exhaustive list of the changes of interest to us.The Linux 5.13 merge window is now open with many changes expected . Linux 5.13 will be a big kernel release that in turn is likely to see the light of day around the end of June.