At the start of the month Intel sent out their initial graphics driver changes targeting Linux 5.12 while now a secondary set of changes have been sent to DRM-Next.
That initial pull included restoring Tiger Lake Gen12 frame-buffer compression, HDR display support for select Intel Gen9 graphics hardware support, atomic mode-setting improvements for Big Joiner, and other changes.
The secondary pull request this week is mostly made up of minor changes and fixes with the open-source Intel developers still ramping up from their holiday downtime. Among the work in this latest PR are updates to the panel self refresh (PSR) code, Rocket Lake display fixes, panel power/backlight fixes for laptops, and a DG1 display fix too.
The list of this week's patches via the pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window next month.
There is likely to be at least one more Intel graphics driver feature pull request of material for this next kernel cycle.
