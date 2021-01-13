Intel Sends In Another Batch Of Graphics Work For Linux 5.12 - More Display Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 January 2021 at 08:58 AM EST.
At the start of the month Intel sent out their initial graphics driver changes targeting Linux 5.12 while now a secondary set of changes have been sent to DRM-Next.

That initial pull included restoring Tiger Lake Gen12 frame-buffer compression, HDR display support for select Intel Gen9 graphics hardware support, atomic mode-setting improvements for Big Joiner, and other changes.

The secondary pull request this week is mostly made up of minor changes and fixes with the open-source Intel developers still ramping up from their holiday downtime. Among the work in this latest PR are updates to the panel self refresh (PSR) code, Rocket Lake display fixes, panel power/backlight fixes for laptops, and a DG1 display fix too.

The list of this week's patches via the pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window next month.

There is likely to be at least one more Intel graphics driver feature pull request of material for this next kernel cycle.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

