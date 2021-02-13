Linux block maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe has teased that this I/O interface for Linux 5.12 is becoming even faster with a number pegging it at about 10% faster compared to the prior kernel. A 10% speed-up is sizable considering how much faster already IO_uring has evolved on prior kernels for yielding greater performance not only for disk I/O but of growing interest for network I/O and also experimenting with new ioctls being built over IO_uring.
This GitHub issue tracker comparing the IO_uring performance to Epoll has some of the latest numbers.
I guess 5.12 tldr is that we improved perf by 10%. Now we just have to find 10% more for 5.13, and so on. https://t.co/z8OBoQIwKY— Jens Axboe (@axboe) February 12, 2021
We'll have up some fresh benchmarks after the Linux 5.12 merge window.