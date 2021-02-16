Linux 5.12 Crypto Brings AES-NI Acceleration For CTS, Faster XTS With Retpolines
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 16 February 2021 at 07:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY --
On Monday the crypto subsystem updates were sent in to the Linux 5.12 kernel by crypto maintainer Herbert Xu.

This time around there are a few notable crypto updates with this kernel. For systems relying on return trampolines "Retpolines" as part of their Spectre Variant 2 mitigations, Linux 5.12 will offer much faster AES-NI XTS crypto performance. Since Retpolines were added back in 2018, the Retpolines behavior ended up heavily regressing the AES-NI XTS performance that went unnoticed until recently. As a result reworking that kernel code is now yielding a very significant speedup for Retpoline-enabled AMD/Intel systems for hardware needing Retpolines.

Also notable on the AES-NI front with Linux 5.12 is CTS acceleration support. That support by Ard Biesheuvel is summed up with the patch message, "Follow the same approach as the arm64 driver for implementing a version of AES-NI in CBC mode that supports ciphertext stealing. Compared to the generic CTS template wrapped around the existing cbc-aes-aesni skcipher, this results in a ~2x speed increase for relatively short inputs (less than 256 bytes), which is relevant given that AES-CBC with ciphertext stealing is used for filename encryption in the fscrypt layer. For larger inputs, the speedup is still significant (~25% on decryption, ~6% on encryption)."

Meanwhile the x86 acceleration for some uncommon algorithms have been removed. ARM meanwhile is seeing BLAKE2s and BLAKE2b acceleration added. New crypto drivers include the Intel Keem Bay OCS HCU driver and the Marvell Octeon TX2 CPT PF driver.

The full list of crypto patches for this cycle can be found via the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
VoltPillager: Researchers Compromise Intel SGX With Hardware-Based Undervolting Attack
Google Proposes "Know, Prevent, Fix" Framework For Dealing With Security Vulnerabilities
L1d Cache Flushing On Context Switch Trying Again But More Conservative In 2021
Google Continues Work On Linux "Restricted DMA" For Situations Like Remote WiFi Attacks
A Look At The Big Impact To AES-XTS Encryption Performance From Spectre Retpolines
AES-NI XTS To See 2~3x Performance Recovery After Regressing Hard From Retpolines
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
The 11 Most Interesting Features For Linux 5.11 - Lots For AMD + Intel This Cycle
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark