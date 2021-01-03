Linux 5.11-rc2 Released - It's Tiny Due To Developers Offline With "Holiday Things"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 January 2021 at 08:12 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The second weekly release candidate of Linux 5.11 is now available for testing.

Since last Sunday's 5.11-rc1 release that marked the end of the merge window, not a lot has changed. Due to the timing around the Christmas and New Year holidays, Linux 5.11-rc2 is a "tiny" release. Torvalds noted in today's announcement, "people have (rightly) mostly been offline since, presumably over-eating and doing all the other traditional holiday things. And just generally not being hugely active. That very much shows in a tiny rc2 release...I expect next week to slowly start ramping up fixes, but I know some people are still on vacation or just in an extended food coma, and there's a delay from testing to fixes, so we'll see. Maybe rc3 ends up being fairly small too."

So there isn't much at all to Linux 5.11-rc2 besides a number of SCSI fixes, Intel Snow Ridge C-stable tables added to the Intel Idle driver, a few Ceph fixes, and other random fixes throughout.

See the 5.11-rc2 announcement for the short list of changes this week.

Our Linux 5.11 feature overview provides a look at the features coming to this kernel with its stable release expected in February.

Linux 5.11 is looking good overall but on AMD hardware around the frequency invariance addition with this kernel I am still seeing many regressions... Big data dump / article coming tomorrow after spending much time over the past week looking at various workloads on many different systems.
Add A Comment
Related News
11 Features That Didn't Make It In 2020 For Linux 5.11
The Linux Kernel Made Terrific Strides In 2020
Linux To Report MIPS Vulnerabilities But They Often Go Unreported Or Dead Vendors
Linux 5.10-ck1 Released With Updated MuQSS Scheduler
Linux 5.11-rc1 Released - Many New Features While Dominated By AMD Header Additions
Linux 5.11 Sees Quick Fix For A Context Switching Performance Regression
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
AMD Wowed Linux Users In 2020 With Their Fantastic Zen 3 CPUs, Timely New Open-Source GPU Support
GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Linux 5.11-rc1 Released - Many New Features While Dominated By AMD Header Additions
Linux To Report MIPS Vulnerabilities But They Often Go Unreported Or Dead Vendors
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years