The second weekly release candidate of Linux 5.11 is now available for testing.
Since last Sunday's 5.11-rc1 release that marked the end of the merge window, not a lot has changed. Due to the timing around the Christmas and New Year holidays, Linux 5.11-rc2 is a "tiny" release. Torvalds noted in today's announcement, "people have (rightly) mostly been offline since, presumably over-eating and doing all the other traditional holiday things. And just generally not being hugely active. That very much shows in a tiny rc2 release...I expect next week to slowly start ramping up fixes, but I know some people are still on vacation or just in an extended food coma, and there's a delay from testing to fixes, so we'll see. Maybe rc3 ends up being fairly small too."
So there isn't much at all to Linux 5.11-rc2 besides a number of SCSI fixes, Intel Snow Ridge C-stable tables added to the Intel Idle driver, a few Ceph fixes, and other random fixes throughout.
See the 5.11-rc2 announcement for the short list of changes this week.
Our Linux 5.11 feature overview provides a look at the features coming to this kernel with its stable release expected in February.
Linux 5.11 is looking good overall but on AMD hardware around the frequency invariance addition with this kernel I am still seeing many regressions... Big data dump / article coming tomorrow after spending much time over the past week looking at various workloads on many different systems.
