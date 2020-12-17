WiMAX Support Officially Demoted In Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 December 2020 at 02:22 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux 5.11 merge window continues being very active this week with Linus Torvalds hoping kernel maintainers will get in all of their new feature code well before Christmas.

As reported a few months ago, the Linux kernel is looking to drop its WiMAX support. For phasing out their WiMAX support, with Linux 5.11 they have now moved the code into the "staging" area of the kernel. This is intended as a temporary measure while seeing if any actual users remain of this code and any objections occur or anyone takes over maintaining the code. Otherwise in a later kernel release, the WiMAX support will be stripped out entirely from the mainline kernel.

WiMAX isn't widely used these days outside of the Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System (AeroMACS) and also various reported deployments in some developing regions of the world. This kernel code includes the WiMAX infrastructure as well as the Intel 2400M driver. The Intel driver doesn't even support the frequencies used by AeroMACS, so chances are no one will really miss this kernel code being phased out and Intel hasn't been actively maintaining it for years.

The WiMAX demotion to staging occurred with the staging/IIO changes for Linux 5.11. That pull request also has many IIO driver additions, removal of Android ION code, various Realtek WiFi driver updates, mt7621-pci WiFi improvements for Mediatek hardware, and other changes.
Add A Comment
Related News
USB4 / Thunderbolt Improvements Head Into Linux 5.11
Linux 5.11 HID + Input Changes Bring Inhibiting Support, AMD Sensor Fusion Hub
Linux 5.11 Has Many x86 Platform Driver Changes For From Dell BIOS Controls To Telemetry
Linux 5.11 Begins Early Prepping Around PCI Express 6.0
Linux 5.11 Hardware Monitoring Brings New Additions From AMD Zen 3 To Corsair PSUs
Linux 5.11 Adding New Driver For Another Budget-Friendly, LCD Character Display
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs