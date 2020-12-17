As part of the areas of the kernel overseen by Greg Kroah-Hartman is the USB subsystem. The USB (and Thunderbolt) updates are now in mainline as part of the ongoing Linux 5.11 merge window.
The USB/Thunderbolt updates for Linux 5.11 include a lot of ongoing work around the USB4 support. Among the changes are:
- Intel Maple Ridge support as the company's first dedicated USB4/Thunderbolt controller in the form of the JHL8540 / JHL8340 ASICs.
- A new driver for testing if USB4 / Thunderbolt ports are functional with this USB4 DMA test driver.
- Host run-time power management is now enabled by default for the Intel Alpine Ridge LP.
- A number of USB Type-C updates. The USB Type-C power delivery code also now exposes the partner type via sysfs as defined by the USB Power Delivery Specification with the supported product types for partner devices. Other Type-C driver information is also now being exported via sysfs.
- Broadcom has contributed the brcmstb-usb-pinmap driver. With the Broadcom 7211 SoC used by the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4 there is the ability to allow some USB low-speed side-band signals to be remapped to use any GPIO pin instead of the limited set selectable by the hardware. Various signals (PWRON, VBUS_PRESENT and PWRFLT) can be remapped and configured based upon the DeviceTree for a given device.
