The latest hardware enablement around Intel's Alder Lake for the Linux kernel is audio support.
SUSE's Takashi Iwai already sent in the sound hardware changes for the ongoing Linux 5.11 merge window and that successfully landed. There are some low-level changes like the Intel DSP support now making use of the new Auxiliary Bus, various code clean-ups, fixes thanks to the Undefined Behavior Sanitizer and Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer spotting problems, better USB audio implicit feedback support, new audio quirks, continued work on Intel Sound Open Firmware, and also some HDMI audio fixes.
Some of the new audio hardware support in Linux 5.11 includes: Allwinner H6 I2S, Analog Devices ADAU1372, Intel
Alderlake-S, GMediatek MT8192, NXP i.MX HDMI and XCVR, Realtek RT715, and Qualcomm SM8250. This pull also brings the Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ controller support as well. The CA0132 driver for Creative hardware has also seen a number of fixes around the ZxR surround DAC setup, the AE-5 read headphone pin configuration, and other fixes.
The Alder lake S sound support consists of the new PCI IDs and chip information. It's brought up via Sound Open Firmware (SOF) and also configurable via Kconfig build switches. Follow-up work also has the SoundWire support ready too for Alder Lake S with Linux 5.11.
The full list of sound changes for Linux 5.11 via the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment