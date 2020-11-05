Linux 5.11 Will Play Nicely With The Sega Saturn Controllers Connected Via USB Adapter
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2020 at 06:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For those fond of the Sega Saturn video game console controllers from the mid-90s, the Linux 5.11 kernel has a fix so a common USB adapter for them will behave nicely.

Raising eyebrows this morning was seeing in HID-next a commit mentioning HID: add support for Sega Saturn. What the heck is a kernel being released in 2021 doing with the Sega Saturn from more than two decades prior?

The commit is adding a USB HID quirk (HID_QUIRK_MULTI_INPUT) so that it's exposed to user-space in a consistent manner.


The Sega Saturn controllers aren't native USB interfaces but the commit is for a USB product ID of 0x3010. That corresponds to the Mayflash Sega Saturn Controller Adapter. This Sega Saturn USB controller adapter can still be found from the likes of Amazon (affiliate) for around $18 USD for connecting up to two controllers via USB.

The Linux 5.11 merge window will kick off in December while the stable release won't happen until early 2021. Besides this quirk in HID-next, a lot of other changes are building up for this kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Linux 5.11 To Properly Support The Keyboard Of Newer ASUS Gaming Laptops
Linux 5.11 To Bring Early Bits Around DisplayPort 2.0, Orphans The Frame-Buffer Layer
Fwupd 1.5 Released With Expanded Hardware Support, New Capabilities
Corsair Power Supplies May Soon See Sensor Support Exposed Under Linux
Laptop Touchpad Improvements, New Joystick Driver For Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020