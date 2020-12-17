The networking subsystem updates have landed for the in-development Linux 5.11 kernel.
Among the networking changes for this kernel cycle include:
- The Intel WiFi "IWLWIFI" driver now supports the 6GHz band / Ultra High Band (UHB) support for WiFi 6E. Intel's AX210 module is their initial offering that supports WiFi 6E. This follows the Linux 5.9 kernel where Qualcomm's Ath11k driver added 6GHz WiFi support as well.
- Fast Initial Link Setup (FILS) for the Qualcomm Ath11k driver. FILS is designed to provide a secure link setup within 100ms as part of the IEEE 802.11ai specification.
- Dual Band Concurrent (DBDC) support for the Mediatek MT7915 driver.
- An optimization to the TCP zero-copy receive support so that the performance is now much improved on smaller messages.
- The TLS code now supports the CHACHA20-POLY1305 cipher.
- Continued improvements to the Multi-Path TCP (MPTCP) code.
- Various (e)BPF improvements like task local storage for the BPF Linux security module and other additions.
- Various other performance optimizations.
The full list of Linux 5.11 networking changes can be found via this pull request with the material already having been mainlined.
