Intel Sends In More DG1 Enablement Code, Big Joiner For Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 November 2020 at 10:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel's Linux graphics driver developers have submitted their final batch of feature changes targeting the Linux 5.11 kernel.

With Linux 5.10-rc6 upon us this weekend, it's basically hitting the cut-off of new feature code to be sent into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.11 merge window opening around mid-December. The Intel pull request of their graphics driver work is acknowledged as their last batch of feature work for the 5.11 cycle.

Already from previous pull requests to DRM-Next have been more Gen12 / Tiger Lake fixes, integer scaling support, async page flipping, and other changes.

Out of this final pull request is continued work on enabling the Intel DG1 graphics card fully under Linux. This has been a big undertaking for several cycles already with the Intel DRM graphics driver up to now being geared just for integrated graphics and thus a lot of restructuring around the concept of discrete video memory and other changes needed for lighting up the DG1 and future Intel discrete graphics cards under Linux.

The other big last minute feature is Big Joiner for allowing 8K outputs on a single port. The "big joiner" code allows two pipes to be joined on one port for driving those higher resolution displays.

These changes plus other code improvements and fixes were sent in today for rounding out the Intel graphics driver features of Linux 5.11.
