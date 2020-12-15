Linux 5.11 Hardware Monitoring Brings New Additions From AMD Zen 3 To Corsair PSUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 December 2020 at 03:49 AM EST. 2 Comments
HWMON maintainer Guenter Roeck has sent in all of the hardware monitoring changes destined for the Linux 5.11 kernel.

There are several prominent additions to the hardware monitoring subsystem for Linux 5.11 including:

- The AMD SB-TSI sensor driver has been mainlined as a sideband temperature sensor interface for AMD EPYC server platforms. AMD SB-TSI should ultimately prove useful for cases like OpenBMC deployments.

- AMD Zen 3 support for the AMD_Energy driver. Sadly the current "amd_energy" Linux driver is just geared for AMD EPYC CPUs to report real-time energy information, thus the addition is in reference to the forthcoming AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" series.

- A new sensor driver for high-end Corsair power supplies exposing various sensor data via USB. This is a fun new driver for those that happen to have such a supported Corsair PSU while the support is coming via the community rather than Corsair themselves.

- The Apple SMC driver finally supports Intel-based Xserve servers.

- A new driver for Delta Q54SJ108A2 power supplies.

- POWER10 support in the FSI/OCC code.

The full list of hwmon patches for Linux 5.11 can be found via the pull request.
2 Comments
