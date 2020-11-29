Linux 5.11 Adds "Magic" To Support Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 / Wii U Dongles
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 November 2020 at 03:32 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The latest bit of obscure hardware support set to arrive with Linux 5.11 are the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii U dongles for the Guitar Hero Live.

Should you be wanting to use a Guitar Hero Live device connected to your Linux system by means of a PlayStation 3 or Nintendo Wii U wireless dongle, that support will work early next year with Linux 5.11.

Support has been queued into the hid-next code ahead of December's Linux 5.11 merge window. The PS3/Wii-U dongles share the same IDs for identifying the device, but beyond adding the device IDs there is some extra steps needed for support.

The dongles need "magic" USB control messages to be sent every ten seconds otherwise the dongle will stop reporting events in various conditions. That "magic" USB control message was reverse engineered via GHLtar Utility on GitHub for supporting these dongles on Windows.

So the 116 lines of code are set for Linux 5.11 so the Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 and Wii U dongles will finally work.

This code is added to the Sony HID driver, which is good to see cleared after earlier this year Sony wanted to tighten down on the supported devices with now "officially" supporting this open-source Linux driver.
1 Comment
Related News
Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ Controller To Be Supported By The Linux 5.11 Kernel
Lenovo ThinkPad Palm Sensor Support Coming To Linux 5.11
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Xilinx Publishes An Open-Source AI Engine Kernel Driver For Linux
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User