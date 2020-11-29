The latest bit of obscure hardware support set to arrive with Linux 5.11 are the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii U dongles for the Guitar Hero Live.
Should you be wanting to use a Guitar Hero Live device connected to your Linux system by means of a PlayStation 3 or Nintendo Wii U wireless dongle, that support will work early next year with Linux 5.11.
Support has been queued into the hid-next code ahead of December's Linux 5.11 merge window. The PS3/Wii-U dongles share the same IDs for identifying the device, but beyond adding the device IDs there is some extra steps needed for support.
The dongles need "magic" USB control messages to be sent every ten seconds otherwise the dongle will stop reporting events in various conditions. That "magic" USB control message was reverse engineered via GHLtar Utility on GitHub for supporting these dongles on Windows.
So the 116 lines of code are set for Linux 5.11 so the Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 and Wii U dongles will finally work.
This code is added to the Sony HID driver, which is good to see cleared after earlier this year Sony wanted to tighten down on the supported devices with now "officially" supporting this open-source Linux driver.
1 Comment