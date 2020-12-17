Linux 5.11 Supports The OUYA Game Console, Other New ARM Hardware Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 17 December 2020 at 06:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
The ARM64 architecture updates were sent in already for Linux 5.11 along with the various ARM SoC additions, DeviceTree additions for new hardware support, and similar changes. There is a lot of new hardware support as always being brought up by the mainline kernel.

Among the ARM hardware support that's new to the in-development Linux 5.11 kernel includes the likes of:

- Support for the MStar Infinity2M as a low-end IP camera chip.

- Support for the Nuvoton NPCM730 BMC used in the Ampere Altra "Fii Kudo" server.

- Support for the Broadcom BCM4908 used in home routers like the ASUS ROG Rapture AC5300.

- Support for the Mediatek MT8192 used in newer Chromebooks and tablets.

- Support for the Mediatek MT6779 / Helio P90 as a high-end smartphone chip from 2019 and based on the Cortex A75/A55.

- Support for more Mikrotik routers based on the Marvell Prestera.

- Support for more Bytedance, Facebook, and IBM servers using ASpeed BMCs.

- Mainline support for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (P4) tablet.

- Mainline support for the NanoPi R1, FriendlyArm ZeroPi, and Elimo Initium SBC.


- Support is finally mainlined for the NVIDIA Tegra powered OUYA Game Console. As reported a few months ago, the OUYA game console has been seeing mainline support work and with Linux 5.11 can now handle the mainline kernel tree. But your mileage will still be limited as the hardware is rather low-end by today's standards and making use of Tegra graphics.

- There is also finally mainline support for the Microsoft Lumia 950 XL smartphone.

- New Chromebook variants now being supported.

- Various other smaller, lesser known ARM SBCs and various industrial/embedded boards were also added.

- Support for Collaborative Processor Performance Control's Functional Fixed Hardware (CPPC FFH) on systems with activity monitors present.

- Reorganizing the kernel virtual address space so that 52-bit VA configurations will have slightly more virtual address space.

- More robust ARM64 memory offline event notifier.

All of this ARM work can now be found in mainline Linux Git. There are also other ARM64 architectural additions and improvements via this pull request.
