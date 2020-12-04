EPYC Zen 3 CPU Support Coming To Linux's AMD_Energy Driver

In addition to AMD Zen 1/2/3 PowerCap RAPL support coming for the Linux 5.11 kernel, the hwmon-next Git branch has also queued initial support for Zen 3 processors within the AMD_Energy driver.
The AMD_Energy driver was introduced earlier this year and merged for Linux 5.8 for easily exposing AMD CPU energy metrics -- albeit the list of supported CPU models was later restricted to EPYC CPUs.
The AMD_Energy driver to now has not supported any Zen 3 processors but it's fairly straight-forward to do so. With the code set to go into Linux 5.11, this one line addition adds support for Family 19h "Zen 3", but currently limited to just model 01h. Thus like the current support, at least for now it looks like the AMD_Energy support is still being limited to EPYC processors (the Ryzen 5000 series parts launched so far have been Family 19h, Model 33).
Hopefully the AMD_Energy driver will properly support AMD Ryzen desktop/mobile processors in due course as aside from that limitation this driver has been working out quite well over the past number of months with my EPYC testing.
This hwmon-next work along with the aforementioned PowerCap RAPL support should be merged to mainline as soon as the Linux 5.11 merge window opens in a week or two. Linux 5.11 stable is expected in February.
