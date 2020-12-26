Linux 5.10.3 is out today as a post-Christmas stable release update.
Linux 5.10.3 does not contain any back-ported fix for the Btrfs performance regression so that will likely come in a later point release. The Linux 5.10.3 changes are mostly an assortment of minor bug fixes throughout the massive code-base.
But there is one set of fixes worth pointing out: the FSCRYPT file-system encryption framework used by the likes of EXT4, UBIFS, and F2FS had a bit of an issue... Up until now, it turns out it's been possible to create duplicate filenames within an encrypted directory. The bug could lead to creating duplicate filenames by creating a file concurrently with adding the directory's encryption key.
Fixing this duplicate filename issue within encrypted directories led to new code being added to FSCRYPT itself as well as patches to UBIFS, EXT4, and F2FS for ensuring that behavior is rejected. The patches had been floating around since the end of November but only now appearing in the stable tree.
The list of Linux 5.10.3 changes can be found via the kernel mailing list.
Linux 5.10 is the "2020" Long-Term Support (LTS) series to be maintained at least until 2026.
1 Comment