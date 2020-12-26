Linux 5.10.3 Released - Fixes Possibility Of Duplicate Encrypted Filenames
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 December 2020 at 12:53 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.10.3 is out today as a post-Christmas stable release update.

Linux 5.10.3 does not contain any back-ported fix for the Btrfs performance regression so that will likely come in a later point release. The Linux 5.10.3 changes are mostly an assortment of minor bug fixes throughout the massive code-base.

But there is one set of fixes worth pointing out: the FSCRYPT file-system encryption framework used by the likes of EXT4, UBIFS, and F2FS had a bit of an issue... Up until now, it turns out it's been possible to create duplicate filenames within an encrypted directory. The bug could lead to creating duplicate filenames by creating a file concurrently with adding the directory's encryption key.

Fixing this duplicate filename issue within encrypted directories led to new code being added to FSCRYPT itself as well as patches to UBIFS, EXT4, and F2FS for ensuring that behavior is rejected. The patches had been floating around since the end of November but only now appearing in the stable tree.

The list of Linux 5.10.3 changes can be found via the kernel mailing list.

Linux 5.10 is the "2020" Long-Term Support (LTS) series to be maintained at least until 2026.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11 Adding VirtIO-MEM "Big Block Mode"
LibTraceFS 1.0 Released For Interacting With Linux's Tracing File-System
Patch Proposed For Removing BZIP2 Support From The Linux Kernel
Radeon RX 6800 XT Seeing Some Slight Gains With Linux 5.11
Intel Workload Hints, Zen RAPL PowerCap + Other Power/Thermal Changes For Linux 5.11
Linux 5.11 Will ChaCha Faster With ARM Network Packets, New Keem Bay Crypto Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users