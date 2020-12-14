Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 December 2020 at 03:12 PM EST. 5 Comments
It was just yesterday evening -- less than 24 hours ago -- that Linux 5.10 LTS was released but already the first point release has arrived due to bugs in the storage code.

Linux 5.10.1 as the first point release normally doesn't arrive for a few days or week after the initial kernel debut, but this time around it's coming one day later.

Linux 5.10.1 has just two fixes, both of which affect the storage code. There is a revert of a prior "fix" around RAID DISCARD limits for RAID1 and RAID10 within the Device Mapper code. The commit simply mentions "It causes problems :(." The other is fixing the MD code's chunk sectors variable from being an unsigned int to just an int, also on the basis that "it causes problems :(." The later MD code change ended up breaking mounting of at least RAID6 setups under Linux 5.10 and was quickly noticed by upstream developers when moving to the final kernel release.

The problems are bad enough -- especially anytime bugs affect kernel code related to storage -- that led to the immediate release of Linux 5.10.1.

So Linux 5.10.1 is out there and users are encouraged to upgrade if not already on this latest LTS series...
