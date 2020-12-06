Linux 5.10-rc7 Arrives - Linux 5.10 LTS Debut Expected Next Weekend
While for a while the Linux 5.10 development was trending concerningly high on changes late in the cycle, 5.10-rc7 is out today and Linus Torvalds appears comfortable in planning to release the 5.10 kernel next weekend.

Linux 5.10-rc7 is looking "pretty good" and "solidly in the average size department", much to Linus Torvalds delight. There are changes all over from the past week but seemingly nothing too bad.

Thus in the 5.10-rc7 announcement, Torvalds expresses optimism about releasing Linux 5.10 final next weekend rather than a 5.10-rc8 release. That's good news too given the Linux 5.11 merge window immediately opens and it doing so next weekend would at least allow the two week window to be open ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Besides Linux 5.10 being the last kernel release of 2020 and coming with many changes, it's also a notable release for being a Long Term Support (LTS) kernel build to be supported for at least five years.

See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn about all the changes and new driver capabilities for ending out the hell of the year that was 2020.
