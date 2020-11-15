Linux 5.10-rc4 Released But The Kernel Hasn't Calmed Down Yet
Traditionally we should be past the half-way point of the release cycle at the fourth weekly release candidate, but with today's RC4 release of Linux 5.10 the activity hasn't calmed down at all.

Linus Torvalds noted in tonight's 5.10-rc4, "5.10 hasn't calmed down yet, and there's a fair amount of small noise all over the place. Nothing that makes me particularly worried, and honestly, with about a third of the patch being various selftest updates and fixes some of that noise is certainly welcome, but I'm hoping next week will start seeing less actual changes."

Torvalds went on to note in the release announcement that even though the activity hasn't settled down yet, he's still hoping it will still be a fairly regular cycle.

Of note with the Linux 5.10-rc4 changes there is a Nouveau regression fix addressing an issue during the merge window, many other fixes throughout, and some new tardy additions include Intel Tiger Lake H Thunderbolt support and Intel Alder Lake DPT support.

See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn more about this big kernel update that will be the last of 2020 and also serve as a Long-Term Support (LTS) release to be maintained for five years.

Depending upon how the rest of the cycle plays out, Linux 5.10 should be out as stable on 13~20 December.
