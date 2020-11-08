Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.10-rc3 as the newest test release ahead of stable Linux 5.10 that will be minted in December.
Torvalds characterized today's 5.10-rc3 as being "normal" for this mid-stage of development. He summed up the state in the release announcement:
Things look normal. rc3 is neither particularly small or particularly large - it's pretty much average for an rc3 release for the last couple of years. As usual, things have picked up a bit from rc2 as people are finding things, but that's normal and not worrisome.
Nothing particularly stands out in the shortlog or the diffs either - the changes are pretty spread out, with all the usual suspects: drivers (gpu, sound, i2c, networking etc), architecture fixes (x86, powerpc, arm64, risc-v, s390), and various tooling and documentation updates. And to round it out, a random smattering elsewhere (core networking, kernel, some mm and filesystem noise).
See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn more about what to expect from this end of 2020 kernel update that will also serve as this year's Long Term Support (LTS) release to be maintained for the next half-decade.
