Linux 5.10-rc3 Released As A "Normal" RC3 Version
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 November 2020 at 07:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.10-rc3 as the newest test release ahead of stable Linux 5.10 that will be minted in December.

Torvalds characterized today's 5.10-rc3 as being "normal" for this mid-stage of development. He summed up the state in the release announcement:
Things look normal. rc3 is neither particularly small or particularly large - it's pretty much average for an rc3 release for the last couple of years. As usual, things have picked up a bit from rc2 as people are finding things, but that's normal and not worrisome.

Nothing particularly stands out in the shortlog or the diffs either - the changes are pretty spread out, with all the usual suspects: drivers (gpu, sound, i2c, networking etc), architecture fixes (x86, powerpc, arm64, risc-v, s390), and various tooling and documentation updates. And to round it out, a random smattering elsewhere (core networking, kernel, some mm and filesystem noise).

See our Linux 5.10 feature overview to learn more about what to expect from this end of 2020 kernel update that will also serve as this year's Long Term Support (LTS) release to be maintained for the next half-decade.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

