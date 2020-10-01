Linux 5.10-rc2 Released Following The Intel MIC Removal
The second weekly release candidate to Linux 5.10 is now available for testing.

Linux 5.10-rc1 last Sunday marked the end of the two week merge window that saw a lot of new features introduced. In case you missed it, see our Linux 5.10 feature list for a look at all of the new functionality for this kernel slated to be released as stable in December.

With the merge window one week past, Linux 5.10-rc2 has merged early fall-out fixes from the busy merge window. Also notable for 5.10-rc2 is dropping Intel's Many Integrated Core architecture for those failed PCIe accelerators and freeing up ~27k lines of code in the kernel as a result.

Linus Torvalds commented in the 5.10-rc2 announcement, "the start of the week after the merge window closed was pretty quiet, but things picked up in the last few days. Almost everything here got merged Friday or during the weekend...Despite the size, I don't get the feeling that there's anything really odd going on, and so far the release seems to be going smoothly. But please test, that's how we find problems."
