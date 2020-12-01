Linux 5.10-ck1 Released With Updated MuQSS Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 December 2020 at 07:43 AM EST.
Con Kolivas took some time out of his New Year's Eve to release Linux 5.10-ck1 as his independent patch-set applied to the recently minted Linux 5.10 kernel and with that the latest MuQSS scheduler.

Kolivas announced Linux 5.10-ck1 today paired with MuQSS 0.205 as the latest of his kernel scheduler optimized for system responsiveness and interactivity.

There are no fundamental changes with the updated patches besides taking them inline with Linux 5.10 kernel compatibility.

The brief release announcement can be read on Con's blog.

In that post he also notes surprise that the new Intel graphics driver scheduling code is based on the scheduling algorithm of MuQSS. But if you are up on your Phoronix reading this shouldn't come as a surprise at all and in fact was brought up months ago.

Given Linux 5.10 is a Long Term Support kernel, in the new year will be running some fresh benchmarks with the MuQSS, Zen kernel, Liquorix, and other kernel flavors for some benchmarking fun.
