Linux 5.10 Staging Area Has The Usual Smorgasbord Of Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 October 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The Linux 5.10 kernel "staging" changes have the usual assortment of changes throughout this area where premature kernel code goes prior to proving itself and meeting kernel coding quality standards.

For Linux 5.10 there is the seemingly never-ending work on cleaning up Realtek network drivers, this cycle with more work on the rtl8188eu and rtl8723bs drivers. Other network candidates like WFX, which hit staging a year ago, continue to be cleaned up.

The staging area also saw more work on the HiKey / Kirin 900 series support with a new SPMI controller driver and PHY driver for the Kirin 970 SoC. Also on the staging front is a new character device interface driver for the five-year-old MOST subsystem.

Over in the IIO (Industrial I/O) area of the kernel that is also submitted as part of the staging pull is a new driver. There is a Analog Devices ADXRS290 gyro driver making its premiere for this pitch and roll / dual-axis in-plane angular rate sensor used for stabilization use-cases.

Sadly not part of the IIO pull for Linux 5.10 is the AMD SFH driver but hopefully that will come with Linux 5.11 given that AMD engineers have recently been pushing it through new revisions / rounds of code review.

All of the staging work for Linux 5.10 in full can be found via this pull request that is already in the mainline Linux 5.10 codebase.
