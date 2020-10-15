Intel Rewrites Old Haswell-Era Audio Driver Due To Bugs, Plus DG1 Audio For Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 October 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
The sound subsystem updates were submitted today for the Linux 5.10 kernel with some interesting changes and new hardware support.

Highlights of the sound driver work for Linux 5.10 includes:

- Intel "Catpt" driver support is new and wired up for the Lynx Point and Wildcat Point audio DSP hardware... Yes, old Haswell / Broadwell era hardware. This deprecates the previous Haswell SoC audio driver code previously providing the audio capabilities. This comes "Due to high range of errors and desynchronization from recommendations set by Windows solution, re-write came as a lower-cost solution compared to refactoring /haswell/ with several series of patches." Basically due to errors and design flaws of the previous code, it was easier for them to write this Catpt driver for old Haswell/Broadwell code than to fix the previous Haswell ASoC code.

- Audio output is now supported with the Intel DG1 graphics card.

- Support for Tigerlake-H with the Intel ASoC driver code.

- Support for a new SoundWire hardware layout for Tigerlake systems.

- Audio support for the Google Ripto Chromebook/board, based on Tigerlake and similar to Volteer.

- Creative SoundBlaster AE-7 sound support has finally materialized.

- Quirks for various HP and ASUS systems.

The full list of sound feature changes for Linux 5.10 via this pull request.
