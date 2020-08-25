Linux 5.10 Slated To Use New Intel SERIALIZE In Fending Off Speculative Execution Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 August 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Queued now in the "x86/cpu" development branch ahead of the Linux 5.10 kernel later this year is the change to make use of Intel's new "SERIALIZE" instruction within the kernel's "sync_core" code that is used for stopping the speculative execution and prefetching of modified code.

Earlier this year Intel's programming reference manual documented the new SERIALIZE instruction set to come next year with Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake. SERIALIZE is used for ensuring all flags/register/memory modifications are complete and all buffered wrties drained to memory before proceeding to the next instruction. SERIALIZE comes as a result of the speculative execution bugs hitting Intel particularly hard over the past few years.

With Linux 5.9 was the initial SERIALIZE patch while for Linux 5.10 is the work to now make use of SERIALIZE in sync_core, the function for stopping the speculative execution and prefetching of modified code. Sync_core still has fallbacks for all current CPUs while SERIALIZE is much cleaner moving forward. The performance cost in practice for SERIALIZE compared to the existing methods has yet to be publicly documented.

In any case, the patch is now in x86/cpu ahead of Linux 5.10's merge window opening in October.
Add A Comment
Related News
DigitalOcean & Others Still Working On Core Scheduling To Make Hyper Threading Safer
BPF Preload / User Mode Debugging Additions On The Way For Linux 5.10
Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell