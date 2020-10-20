Initial Support For Booting RISC-V Hardware Via EFI Sent In For Linux 5.10
The RISC-V architecture code with Linux 5.10 adds the ability for booting via (U)EFI.

After months of working towards RISC-V UEFI support led by Western Digital engineers, the initial working support is landing with Linux 5.10.

Prior kernel releases have been cleaning up UEFI code for further improving the architecture portability and making changes in advance of RISC-V support landing but with this current kernel cycle everything is in place. We've been expecting RISC-V EFI support in Linux 5.10 and indeed it has come.

The EFI changes sent in last week have some of the RISC-V enablement code along with various other fixes and workarounds.

The rest of the enablement was sent in on Monday as part of the RISC-V changes. That pull has the EFI support along with improvements for cacheinfo reporting and clean-ups to the RISC-V page fault handling code.
