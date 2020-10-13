New Intel / AMD Hardware Support Come With Linux 5.10 "Perf" Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 October 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
New Intel and AMD hardware support headline the performance events work for Linux 5.10 as part of the "perf" subsystem.

Monday as the first full day of the Linux 5.10 merge window saw many Intel/AMD x86 changes and that continued with the performance events pull request sent out by Ingo Molnar later in the day.

New hardware coverage in the perf area includes:

- Support for Top-Down metrics on Ice Lake as new performance counters for CPU pipeline statistics around bottlenecks in the front-end / back-end / bad speculation / retiring and more. The Ice Lake top-down performance counters have been known since early 2019 but seemingly forgot about as the patches didn't get revived until recently for the Linux 5.10 merge window.

- The AMD RAPL (Run-Time Average Power Limiting) code for Zen/Zen2 has now been extended to work on Family 19h (Zen 3). There are also a number of AMD-specific perf fixes.

- Ice Lake and Tiger Lake uncore support has been fixed while also adding Snow Ridge support.

- Jasper Lake support within the Intel perf code for those CPUs with Tremont cores and Gen11 graphics for lower-end devices.

More details on the performance events updates via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.10 To Fix Some HP Laptops Performing Less Than Optimally On AC Power
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10
Linux Could Soon Have A New Knob For Toggling Performance/Power-Profile For Laptops
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
The Most Prominent Linux 5.9 Kernel Features From AMD RDNA 2 To Battling Nefarious Shims
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices