New Intel and AMD hardware support headline the performance events work for Linux 5.10 as part of the "perf" subsystem.
Monday as the first full day of the Linux 5.10 merge window saw many Intel/AMD x86 changes and that continued with the performance events pull request sent out by Ingo Molnar later in the day.
New hardware coverage in the perf area includes:
- Support for Top-Down metrics on Ice Lake as new performance counters for CPU pipeline statistics around bottlenecks in the front-end / back-end / bad speculation / retiring and more. The Ice Lake top-down performance counters have been known since early 2019 but seemingly forgot about as the patches didn't get revived until recently for the Linux 5.10 merge window.
- The AMD RAPL (Run-Time Average Power Limiting) code for Zen/Zen2 has now been extended to work on Family 19h (Zen 3). There are also a number of AMD-specific perf fixes.
- Ice Lake and Tiger Lake uncore support has been fixed while also adding Snow Ridge support.
- Jasper Lake support within the Intel perf code for those CPUs with Tremont cores and Gen11 graphics for lower-end devices.
More details on the performance events updates via this pull request.
