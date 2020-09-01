Building off their earlier Intel graphics driver pull request of new material queuing ahead of the Linux 5.10 cycle, another round of updates were submitted on Friday.
This latest feature pull includes a number of Intel display code updates, enabling YCbCr 444 to 4210 conversion for HDMI DFPs, Tigerlake/Gen12 workaround updates, HDCP improvements including HDCP 1.4 support for DP MST connectors, Elkhartlake and Tigerlake voltage swing table fixes, and other small code updates throughout.
More details on these latest Linux 5.10 feature changes for the Intel kernel graphics driver via this pull request. Time is quickly winding down on new code being allowed in DRM-Next ahead of Linux 5.10 so we'll see if anything else manages to get in for this cycle.
