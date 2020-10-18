The Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard is an Apple-esque keyboard that will be working nicely on Linux 5.10 when it comes to its extra functionality.The Matias Wireless Keyboard is a keyboard that's admitted by the Canadian manufacturer to be inspired by Apple keyboards. Among the Matias differences are being a wireless keyboard with a number pad, better cross-platform support, and more. The aluminum wireless keyboard runs in the $85~135 USD range.

The keyboard is so close to the Apple design that with Linux 5.10 it relies upon the hid-apple driver with a new quirk added to identify this keyboard. The standard keyboard functionality has worked with Linux but with the addition for Linux 5.10 to the Apple HID driver allows for function keys and media control functions to correctly work.The change was sent in as part of the HID work for Linux 5.10 Also part of that HID pull is Lenovo X1 Tablet Gen2/Gen3 trackpoint and buttons support as other notable additions. The ITE HID driver also now supports the Acer One S1003 keyboard dock.