Laptop Touchpad Improvements, New Joystick Driver For Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 October 2020 at 06:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The Linux 5.10 merge window is closing this weekend but there still is new code landing for this last complete kernel series of 2020.

The input subsystem updates were sent in on Friday morning and include some new drivers and other work. As previously reported, there is better support for newer Synaptics laptop touchpads with this kernel. There is Synaptics RMI4 F3A support for buttons on newer touchpads helping the likes of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen1 and P1 Gen2. There is also InterTouch now enabled for the ThinkPad P1/X1E Gen2 devices.

One of the new input drivers in Linux 5.10 is an ADC Joystick driver for supporting joysticks connected via ADC controllers interfacing with the Industrial I/O subsystem in the kernel. The other new driver is the Zinitix touchscreen driver with multi-touch support and based previously on a downstream Linux driver.

The full list of input changes for Linux 5.10 can be found via this pull request.
