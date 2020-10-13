Hardware Monitoring Updates For Linux 5.10 Are Led By AMD Zen 3 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 October 2020 at 06:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The hardware monitoring "hwmon" subsystem maintainer Guenter Roeck sent in the feature updates on Monday to Linux 5.10.

Most notable with this round of hwmon updates is AMD Zen 3 CPU temperature monitoring is added to the existing k10temp driver. As outlined in that earlier piece when the code first hit hwmon-next, this is significant as it was contributed by an AMD engineer and ahead of launch. In the past it generally wasn't until after the CPU launch that Linux users could have temperature monitoring support and was generally left to tackle by parties outside of AMD, but thankfully for Zen 3 the temperature support is ready to go. But for Linux 5.10 there isn't any AMD Energy driver support yet for Zen 3, but at least some accumulation logic improvements in that amd_energy driver code also thanks to AMD.

This pull request also has sensor support for the Intel MAX10 BMC and other hardware support improvements.

More details on all of the hardware monitoring changes for Linux 5.10 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Intel / AMD Hardware Support Come With Linux 5.10 "Perf" Additions
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.10 To Fix Some HP Laptops Performing Less Than Optimally On AC Power
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10
Linux Could Soon Have A New Knob For Toggling Performance/Power-Profile For Laptops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet