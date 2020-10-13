The hardware monitoring "hwmon" subsystem maintainer Guenter Roeck sent in the feature updates on Monday to Linux 5.10.
Most notable with this round of hwmon updates is AMD Zen 3 CPU temperature monitoring is added to the existing k10temp driver. As outlined in that earlier piece when the code first hit hwmon-next, this is significant as it was contributed by an AMD engineer and ahead of launch. In the past it generally wasn't until after the CPU launch that Linux users could have temperature monitoring support and was generally left to tackle by parties outside of AMD, but thankfully for Zen 3 the temperature support is ready to go. But for Linux 5.10 there isn't any AMD Energy driver support yet for Zen 3, but at least some accumulation logic improvements in that amd_energy driver code also thanks to AMD.
This pull request also has sensor support for the Intel MAX10 BMC and other hardware support improvements.
More details on all of the hardware monitoring changes for Linux 5.10 via this pull request.
Add A Comment