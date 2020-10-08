Linux 5.10 To Fix Some HP Laptops Performing Less Than Optimally On AC Power
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 October 2020 at 06:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Some HP Spectre laptops and possibly other HP models as well should be performing better when running on AC power starting with the Linux 5.10 kernel.

With at least some HP Spectre laptops, the firmware has been setting the thermal policy to the default but hard-coding an Intel DPTF (Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework) variable that was leading to thermald choosing the wrong DPTF profile and in turn leading to lower performance on AC power where as normally the highest performance is achievable when running on AC power rather than battery.

But come Linux 5.10 there will be thermal policy support for HP-WMI. The HP WMI driver will now honor the desired thermal policy and also call the necessary write command to ensure the DPTF setup gets configured properly. The four thermal policies supported by newer HP notebooks include HP Recommended, Performance, Cool, and Quiet.

This HP thermal policy work is already related to the recent push for a new knob/sysfs for toggling performance/power-profiles on laptops under Linux. That new interface isn't queued for introduction with Linux 5.10 but will hopefully see the mainline kernel in 2021.
Add A Comment
Related News
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10
Linux Could Soon Have A New Knob For Toggling Performance/Power-Profile For Laptops
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
LVFS/Fwupd Serve More Than 20 Million Firmware Downloads For Upgrades On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser